UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police provisional key awaited, updates here

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Constable written examination can check the provisional key on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in after it is released. ...Read More

The UP Police Constable examination was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The test took place at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state. To curb malpractices, the board arranged biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates.

A total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the August 23, 24, and 25 examination dates, and around 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted on August 30 and 31, 2024.

According to a board official, 31.38 per cent of candidates skipped the test during the first phase of the examination. Around 31.72 per cent of candidates skipped the exam on the first day. Around 31.78 per cent and around 29.65 per cent of candidates skipped the exam on the second and third days. Follow this live blog for updates on UP Police Constable answer key and result.