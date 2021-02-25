UPJEE 2021 schedule released at jeecup.nic.in, exam from June 15 to 20

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the schedule for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website.

Interested candidates can check the schedule for UP JEE 2021 online at jeecup.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the council will conduct the UPJEE Polytechnic examination from June 15 to 16, 2021, in the selected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The entrance examination is held for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.

"The candidates who have passed the minimum qualifying examination from an institute situated in Uttar Pradesh or parents of the candidate are domicile of Uttar Pradesh or Mother/Father of the candidate is an employee of Central Government and currently posted in Uttar Pradesh," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: