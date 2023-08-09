UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: How to check JEECUP answer key

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh conducted the UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam 2023 from August 2 to 6 and next, answer keys of the test will be released. Candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in, once available. UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: Where and how to check JEECUP answer key (File image)

JEECUP is expected to release the provisional answer key first, after which objections will be invited from candidates. Their feedback will be reviewed by the council and the final key will be prepared accordingly.

Once released, candidates can follow the steps given below to download answer keys.

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Now, open the link to download provisional answer keys. Enter your login details and submit. Check the provisional answer key. Follow the steps to raise objections, if required.

JEECUP conducted the UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 exam on August 2, 3, 4, 5 and 5 in three shifts – from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 Pm to 2:30 PM and from 4 PM to 6:30 PM.

For further information related to the exam and answer key, candidates are advised to visit the exam website regularly.