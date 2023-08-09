Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: How to check JEECUP answer key

UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: How to check JEECUP answer key

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 09, 2023 08:44 AM IST

UP Polytechnic 2023: Answer keys of the test will be released on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh conducted the UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam 2023 from August 2 to 6 and next, answer keys of the test will be released. Candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in, once available.

UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: Where and how to check JEECUP answer key (File image)
UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: Where and how to check JEECUP answer key (File image)

JEECUP is expected to release the provisional answer key first, after which objections will be invited from candidates. Their feedback will be reviewed by the council and the final key will be prepared accordingly.

Once released, candidates can follow the steps given below to download answer keys.

  1. Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Now, open the link to download provisional answer keys.
  3. Enter your login details and submit.
  4. Check the provisional answer key.
  5. Follow the steps to raise objections, if required.

JEECUP conducted the UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 exam on August 2, 3, 4, 5 and 5 in three shifts – from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 Pm to 2:30 PM and from 4 PM to 6:30 PM.

For further information related to the exam and answer key, candidates are advised to visit the exam website regularly.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out