UPPSC APS admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's direct link

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Additional Private Secretary (APS) admit card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) exam can download the hall ticket from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download their UPPSC APS admit card using their OTR number. UPPSC APS exam on Jan 7, download admit card from uppsc.up.nic.in

The UPPSC APS examination will be conducted on January 7 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

UPPSC APS admit card 2023: Know how to download

Follow the steps given below to download the UPPSC APS admit card 2023

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2023 -ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SECRETARY EXAM.-2023 (STAGE-01)”

Key in your OTR number.

UPPSC APS admit card 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.