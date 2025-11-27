UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: Assistant Professor hall tickets out at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's how to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Professor written exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The Assistant Professor written examination will be held on December 6 for Mathematics and Hindi papers and December 7 for Science and Sanskrit papers.

Candidates must log in using their One-Time Registration (OTR) number to download the admit card. They must report to the exam centre with two photographs and a valid ID proof in both original and photocopy formats. Entry to centres will begin 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam and close 45 minutes prior to its start, officials said.

Direct link to download UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject.

4. Once done, fill the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted at various centres in the districts of UP. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 7466 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.