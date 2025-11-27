UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: Assistant Professor hall tickets out at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's how to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Professor written exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Assistant Professor written examination will be held on December 6 for Mathematics and Hindi papers and December 7 for Science and Sanskrit papers.
Candidates must log in using their One-Time Registration (OTR) number to download the admit card. They must report to the exam centre with two photographs and a valid ID proof in both original and photocopy formats. Entry to centres will begin 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam and close 45 minutes prior to its start, officials said.