    UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: Assistant Professor hall tickets out at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's how to download

    UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 has been released. The steps to download the hall tickets is given here. 

    Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 8:35 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Professor written exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

    The Assistant Professor written examination will be held on December 6 for Mathematics and Hindi papers and December 7 for Science and Sanskrit papers.

    Candidates must log in using their One-Time Registration (OTR) number to download the admit card. They must report to the exam centre with two photographs and a valid ID proof in both original and photocopy formats. Entry to centres will begin 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam and close 45 minutes prior to its start, officials said.

    Direct link to download UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025

    UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: How to download

    To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

    2. Click on UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject.

    4. Once done, fill the login details and click on submit.

    5. Your admit card will be displayed.

    6. Check the admit card and download it.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The examination will be conducted at various centres in the districts of UP. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination.

    Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 7466 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

    Official Notice Here

    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025: Assistant Professor Hall Tickets Out At Uppsc.up.nic.in, Here's How To Download
