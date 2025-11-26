UPPSC LT Grade Exam Admit Cards 2025 released: What candidates need to know

UPPSC LT Grade exam admit cards out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for four subjects of the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) recruitment examination. The written exam for 7,466 posts in government-run secondary schools will begin on December 6. UPPSC LT Grade exam admit cards 2025: The written exam for 7,466 posts in government-run secondary schools will begin on December 6. (Santosh Kumar /File)

As per the schedule, the Mathematics exam will be held on December 6 from 9 am to 11 am, followed by the Hindi exam from 3 pm to 5 pm the same day. Both exams will be conducted across 18 divisional headquarters districts. On December 7, the Science exam will be held in the morning shift and the Sanskrit exam in the afternoon shift, across eight divisional headquarter districts.

A total of 1,86,993 candidates have applied for 1,093 Mathematics posts, while 1,29,514 candidates will appear for 687 Hindi posts. For 1,337 Science posts, 1,02,953 applications have been received, and 40,403 candidates will compete for 182 Sanskrit posts.

UPPSC Exam Controller Harshdev Pandey said candidates must download their admit cards using their One Time Registration (OTR) number. They must report to the examination centre with two photographs, along with both original and photocopy of a valid ID proof. Entry to centres will begin 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam and will close 45 minutes prior to the start.

Candidates have been strictly warned against the use of unfair means. Cheating, impersonation, facilitating cheating, leaking the paper, or conspiring to do so may result in penalties of up to ₹1 crore and imprisonment for life.

This year, a record 12,36,238 candidates have applied for LT Grade recruitment.