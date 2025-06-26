UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims 2025: 6.26 Lakh candidates to appear on Oct 12, admit cards out, download now

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday announced that the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination-2025 Prelims will be conducted on October 12 in two shifts. UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025: The admit cards for the UPPSC Prelims examination have been released and candidates can download them from the Commission’s official website: uppsc.up.nic.

The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit cards for the prestigious recruitment examination have been released and candidates can download them from the Commission’s official website: uppsc.up.nic.in using their OTR (One-Time Registration) number, informed controller of exams of UPPSC Harshdev Pandey.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released, here's direct link to download hall tickets The examination will be conducted across 1,435 centers in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with approximately 6.26 lakh candidates expected to appear.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 210 posts. In Prayagraj alone, 67 centers have been designated, with 28,000 candidates registered. The Commission has issued strict guidelines for entry to the examination centers: Candidates must arrive at least 90 minutes before the start of the exam, entry will be closed 45 minutes prior to the commencement of each shift and candidates must carry two recent passport-sized photographs, along with both the original and a photocopy of a valid photo ID proof.