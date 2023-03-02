Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC PCS exam 2023: Application process to begin tomorrow for 173 vacancies

UPPSC PCS exam 2023: Application process to begin tomorrow for 173 vacancies

Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:01 PM IST

UPPSC issued a short notice for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a short notice for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023. The detailed notification will be available tomorrow, March 3. Candidates can register online for Combined Services Examination at uppsc.up.nic.in from tomorrow, March 3.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 6, 2024.

Candidates should have completed 21 years and should not be more than 40 years as on July 1, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up approximately 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services examination.

The eligibility criteria, application fee and other details will be available on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in from March 3.

uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment uppsc + 1 more
