UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil Services CSE Prelims admit cards expected soon on upsc.gov.in

Monday, June 3, 2024
    UPSC Admit Card 2024 LIVE: The hall tickets for the CSE Prelims examination will be shared on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
    UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for the Civil Services Preliminary examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be issued soon. As per an official notice, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 will be held on June 16 and admit cards will be issued around one week ahead of that. When released, aspirants can download it from upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More

    This time, the UPSC is conducting the Civil Services examination for 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

    The UPSC CSE Prelims examination is to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. The CSE Mains will have two parts – a written examination and an interview (personality test) round.

    The UPSC Prelims exam will be objective-type and will be held in two sessions. Follow this live blog for UPSC admit card link and other details.

    UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: When is hall ticket expected?

    UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: The UPSC CSE Prelims hall ticket will be released around one week before the examination. The exam is scheduled for June 16.

    June 3, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam on June 16

    UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: The Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2024 will be held on June 16. Before the examination, admit cards will be released on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

