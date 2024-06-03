UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live: Civil Services CSE Prelims admit cards expected soon on upsc.gov.in
UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for the Civil Services Preliminary examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be issued soon. As per an official notice, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 will be held on June 16 and admit cards will be issued around one week ahead of that. When released, aspirants can download it from upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More
This time, the UPSC is conducting the Civil Services examination for 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.
The UPSC CSE Prelims examination is to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. The CSE Mains will have two parts – a written examination and an interview (personality test) round.
The UPSC Prelims exam will be objective-type and will be held in two sessions. Follow this live blog for UPSC admit card link and other details.
