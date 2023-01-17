UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: Marks of recommended candidates announced, check here

UPSC CDS 1 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced marks of candidates who qualified in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 examination, 2022. The final result was declared on January 12 and now, the commission has uploaded selected candidates' marks on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF from the UPSC website.

In UPSC CDS 1, 2022, a total of 198 candidates have qualified on the basis of their result results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022.

In the result notification, UPSC said that while preparing the merit list, results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account.

Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter, it added.

