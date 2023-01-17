Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: Marks of recommended candidates announced, check here

UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: Marks of recommended candidates announced, check here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 17, 2023 03:53 PM IST

UPSC CDS 1 2022: The final result was declared on January 12 and now, the commission has uploaded selected candidates' marks on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: Marks of recommended candidates announced, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: Marks of recommended candidates announced, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC CDS 1 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced marks of candidates who qualified in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 examination, 2022. The final result was declared on January 12 and now, the commission has uploaded selected candidates' marks on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF from the UPSC website.

In UPSC CDS 1, 2022, a total of 198 candidates have qualified on the basis of their result results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS 1 2022 marks

Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022: How to check marks

Go to the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC CDS I marks link available under the what's new section.

A new PDF file will open.

Check marks using roll number or name.

In the result notification, UPSC said that while preparing the merit list, results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account.

Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter, it added.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc
upsc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out