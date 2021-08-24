Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS II 2021: Last date today to apply for 339 posts on upsc.gov.in
UPSC CDS II 2021 registration ends today, August 24, 2021. Candidates can apply online for 339 posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Direct link and how to apply given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 07:44 AM IST

Union Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for UPSC CDS II 2021 on August 24, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Combined Defence Service can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The registration process was started on August 4, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 339 posts in the organisation out of which 100 vacancies will be filled in Indian Military Academy, 22 vacancies in Indian Naval Academy, 32 vacancies in Air Force Academy and 185 vacancies in Officers Training Academy. To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

UPSC CDS II 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC CDS II 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

• Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.


