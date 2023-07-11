Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 08:26 PM IST

UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates released. Visit upsc.gov.in to check marks. The exam will fill 341 positions in various courses.

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates can check the marks on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The commission announced the UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 on July 4, 2023.

UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022”

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 302 candidates were qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence

