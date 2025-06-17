UPSC CDS II, NDA & NA II 2025: Last day to register at upsconline.nic.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission will be closing the registration window for UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for Combined Defense Service Examination 2025, and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can do so on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CDS II, NDA & NA II 2025: Registration window closes on June 17, 2025 at upsconline.nic.in. Apply via direct link given here,

The applications should be submitted on the new Online Application Portal. The portal has four modules.

Of the four, three modules, namely Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form are common to all examination applications and can be filled anytime by the candidate while the fourth module is examination specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination.

Notably, the commission will be conducting the National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam on September 14, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam and 406 posts via National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II examination.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Steps to submit application forms

Candidates can register by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

2. On the home page, create an account or login to your account.

3. Next, proceed for universal registration, and enter the details to register yourself.

4.. Fill the common application form and make the payment of the application fee.

5. Select the examination (NDA NA II, CDS II), and apply.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.