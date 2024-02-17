 UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3 out, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3 out, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 10:00 AM IST

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3 has been released. Check dates here.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3. Candidates who want to want to appear for the interview round or personality test for Civil Services Examination, 2023 can check the official notice on the website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3 out, notice here
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3 out, notice here

The Phase 3 interviews will be conducted from March 18 to April 9, 2024 for 817 candidates. The notice consists of roll numbers, date and session of interview. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am, and for the afternoon session is 1 pm.

As per the official notice, the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 817 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. The Commission will not change the date and time of the personality test.

Candidates who has not submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate as instructed earlier.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule: How to download

To check the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where Phase 3 personality test schedule will be available.
  • Click on the link and a PDF file will open.
  • Check the dates and details and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

