Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3. Candidates who want to want to appear for the interview round or personality test for Civil Services Examination, 2023 can check the official notice on the website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule for Phase 3 out, notice here

The Phase 3 interviews will be conducted from March 18 to April 9, 2024 for 817 candidates. The notice consists of roll numbers, date and session of interview. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am, and for the afternoon session is 1 pm.

As per the official notice, the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 817 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. The Commission will not change the date and time of the personality test.

Candidates who has not submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate as instructed earlier.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 interview schedule: How to download

To check the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.