UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification release date postponed, notice here

Union Public Service Commission has postponed the release of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification and the Indian Forest Service notification. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) Examination 2026 notification was scheduled to release today, January 14, which has been postponed.

The official notice reads, "The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course."

Earlier, the registration process for both the exams were scheduled to be held from January 14 to February 3, 2026, as per the annual calendar. The prelims exam was scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

Now with the delay in the release of the notification, it is not sure if the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 will also be delayed or not.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: How to apply Once released, candidates can apply for the exams through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

