UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: How to check IAS result on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will announce UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 in due course of time. The Civil Services final result will be available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in soon after declaration.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17 by the commission. Candidates who cleared the main examination were called for the personality test. The personality test conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination followed by the personality test can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number of the candidate.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 712 posts in the organisation out of which 22 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The registration process was started on March 4 and ended on March 24, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.