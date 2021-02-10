IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
competitive exams

UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course

  • UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:03 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the commission confirmed the date of the preliminary exam released earlier and said that the detailed notification for the civil services preliminary exam will be released in the due course.

"CS(P)E-2021 (including IFoS(P)E-2021) shall be conducted as per already declared schedule on 27.06.2021. Detailed Notifications for CSE-2021 and IFoSE-2021 shall be published in due course," reads the notification.

The notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021 was scheduled to be released today (February 10).

Aspirants should keep visiting the Official website of UPSC for latest update about the examination.

Once the detailed notification is out, candidates will be able to register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is the first stage of the exam that applicants need to clear to qualify for the main examination. It is an objective type test consisting of two papers. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary examination is not included for determining the final merit list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc prelims upsc civil services prelims
app
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
competitive exams

IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ATMA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
ATMA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

ATMA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021.
UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021.
competitive exams

UPSC Civil services exam notification today, important points for candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:06 PM IST
The UPSC civil services preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020.(Screengrab )
BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in Bihar DElEd first and second-year exams can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.(HT file)
According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries.(HT file)
competitive exams

ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which conducts the CA exams in the country, has launched an international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(PTI file)
JEE main admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
UPSC civil service: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
READ FULL STORY
Close
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
competitive exams

SC reserves orders on the plea by age-barred candidates seeking extra chance

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
competitive exams

UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, an official spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP