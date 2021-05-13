Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC civil services prelims 2021 postponed, to be held on October 10
The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.(upsc.gov.in)
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 postponed, to be held on October 10

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday postponed the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held in June, to October 10 in view of the alarming COVID situation.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:19 PM IST

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," a statement issued by the commission said.

