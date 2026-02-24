UPSC CSE 2026: Last date today to apply for 933 posts at upsc.gov.in, link here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close registrations for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 on February 24, 2026. Applicants must be between 21 and 32 years old and hold a graduate degree. Registration opened on February 6, 2026, for 933 available posts. Application fees are Rs 100, with exemptions for certain categories.
This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation.
A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification to apply for the exam.
A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2026 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1994 and not later than 1st August, 2005.
Direct link to apply for UPSC CSE 2026
UPSC CSE 2026: How to register
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
2. Click on registration link and enter the registration details.
3. Once done, login to the account.
4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The fee can be paid online using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment for appearing in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 and Candidates admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 will be required to pay a further fee of Rs. 200/- through a window of 10 (Ten) days to be provided after declaration of Result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.
