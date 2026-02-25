Union Public Service Commission has extended the registration window for UPSC CSE 2026. Candidates who have still not applied for the exam can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE 2026: Registration date extended, apply till February 27 at upsc.gov.in

The last date to apply for Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is February 27, 2026.

The official website reads, "The last date for submission of online Application form for the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 has now been extended by three (03) days i.e. till 27.02.2026 ( upto 06:00 P.M.)"

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have graduation degree from a recognised university. A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2026 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1994 and not later than 1st August, 2005 to apply for the exam.

UPSC CSE 2026: How to register To apply for the exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

2. Click on registration link and enter the registration details.

3. Once done, login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The fee can be paid online using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment for appearing in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 and Candidates admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 will be required to pay a further fee of Rs. 200/- through a window of 10 (Ten) days to be provided after declaration of Result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

