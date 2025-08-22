UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 Live Updates: Civil Services Day 1 Shift 1 exam begins, guidelines here

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission has started the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 on August 22, 2025. The Civil Services main examination will be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm....Read More

Entry into the exam venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. In other words, entry will close at 8:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 2 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate will be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

All appearing candidates will have to bring print out of the e-Admit Card along with the original Photo Identity Card in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. The E-Admit Card should be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, as informed by the commission.

The Civil Services Mains Exams 2025 is being conducted for only those candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Examination, the results of which were announced in June 2025.

Through this examination drive, 979 vacancies will be filled.