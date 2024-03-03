UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Application window closes soon, here are 7 points to remember before applying for exams

The application window for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 will close in 48 hours, that is on March 5, 2024. Candidates who planning to appear for the exams can submit their online applications before the 6 PM deadline on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The application window for UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2024 will be closing on March 5, 2024 at 6 PM. Submit your applications before the deadline. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

The commission, in an official notification, informed that the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 which includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The preliminary examination is slated to be conducted on May 26, 2024.

In this article, we will look at some important points that all candidates should remember before filling out their application forms:

1. ONE-TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) MUST:

All candidates must mandatorily register themselves first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed to fill up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway head to fill up the online application for the examination.

2. ENSURE ELIGIBILITY:

In its official notification, the UPSC has asked candidates applying for the examination to ensure they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. The commission states that the candidates’ admission to all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

3. MODIFICATIONS IN OTR & ONLINE APPLICATION FORM

The UPSC allows candidates only once in lifetime to make modifications to the OTR platform after registration. Similarly, the Commission has also extended the facility of making corrections in any fields of the application form for the CSE Prelims examination from the next day of the closure of the application window. This window will remain open for 7 days from March 6, 2024, to March 12, 2024.

4. NO WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATION FORM POST-SUBMISSION

Candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same, states the commission.

5. ISSUANCE OF ADMIT CARDS

As per the official notification, all eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. Candidates can download the e-Admit Card from upsconline.nic.in. It is to be noted that no Admit Card will be sent by post to the candidates.

6. MOBILE PHONES/ TECHNICAL GADGETS BANNED DURING EXAMS

The commission has categorically banned the use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager, or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, camera, blue tooth devices, or any other equipment either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Candidates will face disciplinary action in case of any infringement.

7. VALID EMAIL & PHONE NUMBERS REQUIRED

Candidates applying for the preliminary examinations must ensure that the email IDs and phone numbers given in their online application are valid and active. The commission will communicate with the candidates and send important information on the email ID and number provided by the candidate.

