UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2025: Qualified candidates asked to update DAF for Personality Test

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a notification on Friday urging candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025 to update their Detailed Application Form (DAF) to be eligible for the Personality Test/Interview. The UPSC has launched a new online portal for registration and filling up of application form.

The Engineering Services (Main) Examination was held on August 10, 2025, and its results were declared on September 4, 2025. As per the notification, all successful candidates are required to update their details and upload proof of passing the required qualifying examination. Failing to do so will lead to cancellation of their candidature, and they will not be allowed to appear for the Personality Test.

The Commission has opened a 15-day window for this process, from September 12 to September 26, 2025. Candidates can log in using their One Time Registration (OTR) details on the UPSC website upsconline.gov.in to update their forms.

Candidates will also have the option to update information such as correspondence address, higher qualifications, achievements, employment details, service allocation, and service preferences. UPSC has made it clear that the details submitted during this period will be treated as final, and no requests for changes through other modes will be accepted.

The Commission further advised candidates to carefully read the important instructions available on its website before submitting the DAF. It also reminded that any delay in submission beyond the given dates will not be allowed and will result in cancellation of candidature.