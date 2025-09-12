Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
IGIDR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Apply for 10 vacancies in Economics and related fields

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 03:43 pm IST

Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research is hiring for 10 Assistant Professor roles. Candidates must have a Ph.D. and relevant experience. 

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), a deemed-to-be university in Mumbai, has announced recruitment for Assistant Professor positions across various specialisations.

IGIDR Recruitment 2025: Salary begins at Rs. 1,01,500 with various benefits. Applications are accepted until October 3, 2025.(Shutterstock)

A total of 10 vacancies are available under regular, contract, and visiting categories. The institute is looking for candidates in fields such as Climate Change Economics, Econometric Theory, Economics of Education, Health Economics, International Trade, Labour Economics, Law and Economics, Macroeconomics and Finance, Microeconomic Theory, Public Economics, Political Economy, and Time Series Econometrics.

Salary and benefits:

IGIDR follows the Seventh Pay Commission pay scales applicable to IITs and IIMs. The minimum basic pay is Rs. 1,01,500 per month along with DA, HRA, and TRA. Faculty members are also eligible for on-campus housing, medical insurance, leave travel concessions, education allowance for children, provident fund contribution, and group insurance schemes. The institute additionally provides a Professional Development Scheme (PDS) with a research grant of Rs. 4 lakh for three years and seed money of Rs. 1 lakh.

Eligibility:

A Ph.D. in the relevant specialisation is required.

At least 3 years of post-Ph.D. teaching or research experience at a reputed institution is preferred.

Candidates should have a minimum of three publications, of which at least two must be in reputed peer-reviewed journals (Scopus/ABDC/ABS indexed).

Those with less than 3 years’ experience may be considered for a contractual position at a lower pay level. Fresh Ph.D. holders or those awaiting their Ph.D. award may be offered a Visiting Fellow position with a consolidated pay of Rs. 1,19,493 per month.

Application process:

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website: igidr.ac.in/recruitment

The application must include a cover letter, CV, academic and experience certificates, a passport-size photograph, e-signature, reservation documents (if applicable), and details of three referees.

Note: Last date to apply: October 3, 2025 (end of day). Candidates should go through the notification carefully before applying.

Follow Us On