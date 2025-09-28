Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC ESE 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Services Exam 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The online link is also available on upsconline.nic.in. UPSC ESE 2026: Registration for 474 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is October 16, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 474 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the examination must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956

A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st January, 2026 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1996 and not later than 1st January, 2005.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.