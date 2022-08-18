Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Exams 2022: OTR platform launched for submission of applications

UPSC Exams 2022: OTR platform launched for submission of applications

competitive exams
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:57 PM IST
UPSC has launched OTR platform for UPSC Exams. The new platform has been launched for submission of applications.
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has launched OTR platform for UPSC Exams 2022. The One Time Registration, OTR has been launched for submission of applications for various exams on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in conducted by the Commission.

This new platform will be for the candidates that will save their time from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent examination being conducted by the UPSC, but also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by them as their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves.

All those candidates who want to apply for the UPSC exams in future are required to register themselves in the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information indicated therein. Once the registration is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission’s servers. The candidate’s information will get automatically populated in the online application form of an Examination for which she/he applies.

However, in the notice, the Commission has advised to peruse the OTR instructions and fill in the information in the OTR with extreme care to avoid any complications in future.

Thursday, August 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
