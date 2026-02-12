UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2026: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here
UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2026 registration begins at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to apply here.
The Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Exam 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply is March 3, 2026. Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission. This recruitment drive will fill up 44 vacancies in the organization.
Eligibility Criteria
A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on 1st August, 2026 i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1996 and not later than 1st August, 2005.
Application Fee
Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/-(Rupees Two Hundred only) either by using Net Banking Facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment for appearing in Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2026.
Selection Process
The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan— Part I- Written examination carrying a maximum of 1000 marks in the subjects listed in the Detailed Notification here. Part II-Viva voce of such candidates as may be called by the Commission carrying a maximum of 200 marks. The question papers in all subjects in Indian Economic Service Examination and in Indian Statistical Service Examination will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers.
How to Apply
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2026 registration link available on home page.
3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.
4. Once done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More