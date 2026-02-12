The Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Exam 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2026: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is March 3, 2026. Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission. This recruitment drive will fill up 44 vacancies in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on 1st August, 2026 i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1996 and not later than 1st August, 2005.

Application Fee Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/-(Rupees Two Hundred only) either by using Net Banking Facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment for appearing in Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2026.

Selection Process The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan— Part I- Written examination carrying a maximum of 1000 marks in the subjects listed in the Detailed Notification here. Part II-Viva voce of such candidates as may be called by the Commission carrying a maximum of 200 marks. The question papers in all subjects in Indian Economic Service Examination and in Indian Statistical Service Examination will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2026 registration link available on home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

