UPSC Mains Result 2022 Live Updates: Civil Services Mains results releasing soon

Updated on Dec 03, 2022 04:22 PM IST

UPSC Mains Result 2022 Live Updates: Civil Services Mains result will be announced soon. The result when declared will be available on upsc.gov.in. Check latest updates below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UPSC Mains Result 2022 Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Mains Result 2022 anytime soon. The Civil Services Mains results when announced will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission has still now not released the exact time and date of release of the UPSC Civil Services Mains Results, but as per notice dated November 24, 2022 results will be announced soon. It has asked aspirants to keep their documents ready for interviews.

The personality tests/ interview of all the qualified candidates will be conducted early next year. The candidates are advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each for the purpose of Personality Tests/Interviews. For latest updates, keep checking this blog.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2022 04:22 PM IST

    UPSC Mains 2022 Result Date: Details about DAF II

    After the declaration of the result of Mains results, Civil the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) will be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period. All candidates who qualify the Personality Test/Interview are required to fill up and submit the DAF-II within the given time.

  • Dec 03, 2022 04:16 PM IST

    UPSC Mains Date: No date on results fixed 

    UPSC Mains Date for results have not been fixed by the Commission. The result can be released anytime soon. Keep checking the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for latest updates. 

  • Dec 03, 2022 04:11 PM IST

    UPSC Mains Paper: Exam dates 

    The UPSC Mains Paper was conducted on various days. The exam was conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

  • Dec 03, 2022 04:05 PM IST

    UPSC Mains Result: Where to check 

    UPSC Mains Result can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. 

  • Dec 03, 2022 03:58 PM IST

    UPSC Mains Result 2022: Date and Time 

    UPSC Mains Result 2022 date and time have not been announced by the Commission. As per the notice dated November 24, the results will be announced soon.

