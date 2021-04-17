UPSC NDA I Exam 2021 to be conducted tomorrow, check important instructions here

Union Public Service Commission will conduct UPSC NDA I Exam 2021 on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The examination will be conducted in offline mode across the country in various exam centers. The National Defence Academy exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will begin at 10 am and the second shift will commence at 2 pm.

The written examination will comprise questions in Mathematics and General Ability Test. The exam duration is for 5 hours and the maximum marks are 300 for mathematics and 600 for the general ability test. The written examination will comprise of Objective Type Questions.

Important Instructions for candidates

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the guidelines issued by the Commission below.

1. Candidates must use a black ball pen only for both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet). Pens with any other colour are prohibited for the exam.

2. Appearing candidates will have to carry their admit cards to the exam centres. They will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination, along with Photo Identity Card mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

3. In case, the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session).

4. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam. The entry into the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination.

5. All the necessary guidelines issued by the Government of India regarding COVID19 will have to be followed by the students. Wearing face masks, carrying sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing is mandatory for all students, invigilators, and other staff.

The examination will be conducted by the Commission for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th course and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy commencing from January 2, 2022. This examination drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization.





