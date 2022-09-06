UPSC NDA & NA, CDS 2 2022: Question papers out on upsc.gov.in, direct links

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published question papers of the second phase of National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy; and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2022.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can go to the commission's website, upsc.gov.in, and download it. No login details are required to download it.

UPSC conducted NDA& NA 2 and CDS 2 examinations on September 4 at test centres across the country.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 question papers 2022

UPSC CDS 2 question papers 2022

How to download UPSC NDA & NA, CDS 2 2022 question papers

Go to upsc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the active examinations page. Open ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022’ or Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, as required. Select the question paper you want to check. Download the PDF file.

