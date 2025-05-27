Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification releasing on May 28 at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 27, 2025 06:48 PM IST

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification will be released tomorrow, May 28, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification on May 28, 2025. Candidates who want to check N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 notification can find it on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification releasing tomorrow at upsc.gov.in
The last date to apply for both the examination is June 17, 2025. The National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam will be held on September 14, 2025.

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025: How to apply 

To apply for N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification releasing on May 28 at upsc.gov.in
