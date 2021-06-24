UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 postponed, check new exam dates on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has postponed UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 on June 23, 2021. The e National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) that was scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021 has been postponed. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the official notice on upsc.gov.in.

As per the new notice, UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 will be conducted on November 14, 2021 along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.

The examination will be conducted at 75 centres across the country. Candidates who have already applied for the examination will be given the option to change their centre if they want to. The aspirants, who are applying for the Examination, will have the option to choose the Centre from the available 75 Centres.

The registration process for UPSC NDA/NA II exam will end on June 29, 2021. The application window as per the previous notice will open on July 6 and will end on July 12, 2021. The application process was started on June 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 370 posts in National Defence Academy and 30 posts in Naval Academy. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.



