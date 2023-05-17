Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, link here

UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 17, 2023 02:04 PM IST

UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023 registration begins today, May 17, 2023. Candidates can apply through upsc.gov.in website.

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, link here (HT file)
UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, link here (HT file)

The last date to apply for the examination is till June 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 395 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Direct link to apply here

Important Dates

  • Closing date of application: June 6, 2023
  • Correction window: June 7 to June 13, 2023
  • Exam date: September 3, 2023.

Vacancy Details

  • National Defence Academy: 375 posts
  • Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc
upsc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out