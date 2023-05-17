Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, link here (HT file)

The last date to apply for the examination is till June 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 395 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 6, 2023

Correction window: June 7 to June 13, 2023

Exam date: September 3, 2023.

Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy: 375 posts

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

