UPSC NDA NA II result out at upsc.gov.in, steps to download qualified candidates list

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 07:55 PM IST

UPSC released the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022. The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

538 candidates have qualified according to the results of the written examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on September 4, 2022, and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

Here's the direct link to check the list of qualified candidates

UPSC NDA NAE II final result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “What’s New” tab

Next, click on “Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

