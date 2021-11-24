UPSC releases IFoS main exam marks of 89 recommended candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the main exam marks of all the candidates who were recommended for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) 2020. A total of 89 candidates have been recommended for the IFoS 2020.

UPSC IFoS main exam 2020 marks

UPSC IFoS main exam 2020 marks: Know how to check

Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the UPSC IFoS main exam 2020 marks

Download the file

The UPSC has released the name of the candidate, roll number, written exam mark, personality test mark and final marks.

Selection to IFoS is done through three exams: preliminary, main and interview.

The preliminary phase of the UPSC IFoS is done along with the preliminary phase of the civil services exam.

The preliminary phase of the UPSC IFoS 2021 is over and the main exam will begin on February 27, 2022 and will continue for 10 days till March 8, 2022.

The UPSC civil services main exam 2021 will be held from January 7 to 16. The exam will be held in two sessions each day. The morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.