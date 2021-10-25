UPSC to announce NDA, CDS exam details on December 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official exam notification of the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy (NDA and NA) exam and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam on December 22.

The exam notification along with the online application forms will be available on the website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in, till January 11, 2022.

The exams will be held on April 10, 2022.

After the registration process is over, candidates may get a chance to withdraw their registration in case they do not wish to sit for the exam.

The NDA, NA exam is held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The CDS exam is held for Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course; Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras).

Admit cards for these exams will be released by the UPSC three weeks before the exam date.