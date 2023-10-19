News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 released at upsssc.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 19, 2023 04:42 PM IST

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 has been released at upsssc.gov.in. Direct link to download given here.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 on October 19, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official notice on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET exam will be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. The preliminary exam will be conducted in 35 districts of the state.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The PET exam will comprise of 100 marks question.

To download the admit card, all appearing candidates will have to follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

