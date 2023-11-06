close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live: UP PET answer key awaited at upsssc.gov.in
Live

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live: UP PET answer key awaited at upsssc.gov.in

Nov 06, 2023 10:57 AM IST
UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The exam took place on October 28, 29 and answer keys are awaited on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will publish preliminary answer keys of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The exam took place on October 28, 29 and answer keys are awaited.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key Live Updates (upsssc.gov.in)

After issuing answer keys, the commission will give a window during which candidates can raise objections, if any. For this, they will have to pay a fee per question.

The commission will review these objections and the final or answer key will be prepared accordingly. UP PET result will be based on the final answer key.

Follow this blog for latest updates on answer key, objection window and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    Where to check UP PET answer key

    UPSSSC will release the answer key of PET 2023 on its website, upsssc.gov.in.

