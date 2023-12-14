UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET result, final answer key
UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023 Live Updates: UPSSSC PET final answer key and results will be announced on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on October 28 and 29 and the answer key was issued on November 6. The window to raise objections got over on November 15 and the commission is expected to announce UP PET results next, along with the final/revised answer key.
UPSSSC PET final answer key and results will be announced on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.
When available, the direct link to check UP PET result will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 14, 2023 02:44 PM IST
UPSSC PET result 2023: Exam held in October
The UP PET exam took place on October 28 and 29. The provisional answer key was issued on November 6 and the objection window was closed on November 15. Results are expected next.Dec 14, 2023 01:40 PM IST
UP PET result 2023, final answer key: Where to check
UP PET result and revised answer keys will be published on the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in.Share this articleTopics
-