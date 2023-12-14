UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET result, final answer key

UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on October 28 and 29 and the answer key was issued on November 6. The window to raise objections got over on November 15 and the commission is expected to announce UP PET results next, along with the final/revised answer key. UPSSSC UP PET result 2023 live updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSSSC PET final answer key and results will be announced on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.

When available, the direct link to check UP PET result will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result.