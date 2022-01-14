UPTET Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has released UPTET Admit Card 2021. Candidates can download the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test admit card through the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022.

UPTET for the primary level will be held at various exam centers across UP between 10 am and 12.30 pm followed by tests for the upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

UPTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

Click on UPTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPTET preliminary answer key will release on January 27 and the last date to raise objections is till February 1. The final answer key will release on February 23 and the result will be declared on February 25, 2022.