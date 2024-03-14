US varsities can now validate TOEFL scores through Indian study-abroad partners

Varsities in the US will now be able to validate the TOEFL test scores of the candidates through their Indian study-abroad partners, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS). Princeton-based ETS, which conducts exams like TOEFL and GRE, has partnered with Career Mosaic, a leading student recruiter for US universities in South Asia, for score verification.(HT file)

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is a standardised test to measure the English language abilities of non-native speakers wishing to enrol in English-speaking universities.

According to the officials, from this week onwards, US varsities will be able to validate the scores of the students which will enhance the credibility of the candidates, ensuring an efficient enrollment process.

"We are excited to partner with Career Mosaic to verify TOEFL scores of US university applicants, enhancing the university's trust in the scores submitted. This collaboration underscores the joint commitment of both organisations in providing universities with reliable and efficient solutions for evaluating the English language proficiency of prospective students," said Sachin Jain, country manager, ETS India and South Asia.

Various changes in the test were brought in last year to create an optimal experience for the candidates attempting the exam. Among the changes were reducing the test duration to less than 2 hours instead of 3 hours and allowing applicants to see their official score release date upon completion of the test.

"The TOEFL score verification services offered by ETS through Career Mosaic in India can significantly enhance the credibility of student profiles shared with US Institutions. This association will reinforce the integrity of the TOEFL test score and will benefit both universities and the growing number of Indian students seeking higher education opportunities in the USA," Manisha Zaveri, joint managing director at Career Mosaic, said.

