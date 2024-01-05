Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to secure high score in competitive exams

There are competitive exams like CAT, bank exams, etc which have sectional cut-offs that the candidate needs to clear in order to qualify. Many candidates worry about scoring minimum marks in the verbal sections of such exams which could become a deciding factor. (File)

Many candidates worry about scoring minimum marks in the verbal sections of such exams which could become a deciding factor. Improving your vocabulary is not a tedious task and can also help you score better in such competitive exams.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Sate (Verb)

Meaning: satisfy (a desire or an appetite) to the full

Example: Sate your appetite at the resort's restaurant

Seduce (Verb)

Meaning: entice (someone) into sexual activity/ attract powerfully

Example: In the film, the guard tries to seduce the unhappy wife of the hero

Shirk (Verb)

Meaning: avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility)

Example: I've never known them to shirk an unpleasant task

Sinister (Adjective)

Meaning: giving the impression that something harmful or evil is happening or will happen

Example: I'm sure there's a sinister motive behind his actions

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

There might be a more ___________ motive behind the government's actions. Which among the following words is the best fit in the sentence? ( Sinister, Seduce, Sate) Can you think of some synonyms for the word Sate?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)