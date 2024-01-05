Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to secure high score in competitive exams
Improving your vocabulary is not a tedious task and can also help you score better in such competitive exams.
There are competitive exams like CAT, bank exams, etc which have sectional cut-offs that the candidate needs to clear in order to qualify.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Sate (Verb)
Meaning: satisfy (a desire or an appetite) to the full
Example: Sate your appetite at the resort's restaurant
Seduce (Verb)
Meaning: entice (someone) into sexual activity/ attract powerfully
Example: In the film, the guard tries to seduce the unhappy wife of the hero
Shirk (Verb)
Meaning: avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility)
Example: I've never known them to shirk an unpleasant task
Sinister (Adjective)
Meaning: giving the impression that something harmful or evil is happening or will happen
Example: I'm sure there's a sinister motive behind his actions
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- There might be a more ___________ motive behind the government's actions. Which among the following words is the best fit in the sentence? ( Sinister, Seduce, Sate)
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Sate?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)