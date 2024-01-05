close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to secure high score in competitive exams

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to secure high score in competitive exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2024 09:49 AM IST

Improving your vocabulary is not a tedious task and can also help you score better in such competitive exams.

There are competitive exams like CAT, bank exams, etc which have sectional cut-offs that the candidate needs to clear in order to qualify.

Many candidates worry about scoring minimum marks in the verbal sections of such exams which could become a deciding factor. (File)
Many candidates worry about scoring minimum marks in the verbal sections of such exams which could become a deciding factor. (File)

Many candidates worry about scoring minimum marks in the verbal sections of such exams which could become a deciding factor. Improving your vocabulary is not a tedious task and can also help you score better in such competitive exams.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to improve your word power

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Sate (Verb)

Meaning: satisfy (a desire or an appetite) to the full

Example: Sate your appetite at the resort's restaurant

Seduce (Verb)

Meaning: entice (someone) into sexual activity/ attract powerfully

Example: In the film, the guard tries to seduce the unhappy wife of the hero

Shirk (Verb)

Meaning: avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility)

Example: I've never known them to shirk an unpleasant task

Sinister (Adjective)

Meaning: giving the impression that something harmful or evil is happening or will happen

Example: I'm sure there's a sinister motive behind his actions

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to hone your word power

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. There might be a more ___________ motive behind the government's actions. Which among the following words is the best fit in the sentence? ( Sinister, Seduce, Sate)
  2. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Sate?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out