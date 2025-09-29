West Bengal Police has released WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will have to appear for Sub Inspector/ Lady Sub Inspector and Sub Inspector posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in. WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025 out at wbpolice.gov.in, download link here

The preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Unarmed and Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024 will be held on October 12, 2025.

The admit card is available on website. Candidates will have to enter their application Sl. No and Date of Birth to download the hall ticket. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity.

Direct link to download WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025 WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phone, bluetooth enabled hearing device, portable scanners, digital wrist watches including smart watches, calculators or any other material for cheating. Wearing of high heeled footwear is also proibited. Any tyoe of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to cancellation of candidature without recourse to representation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.