West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has started the registration process for WBJEE 2026 on March 10, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2026: Registration begins for West Bengal JEE at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is April 5, 2026. The correction window will open on April 7 and will close on April 9, 2026. The admit card can be downloaded from May 15 to May 24, 2026.

The WBJEE examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper I will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. All questions will be Multiple-Choice questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be 3 question categories in each subject.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026: How to apply Eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEE 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your registration is done.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The general category candidates will have to pay ₹500/- for Male candidates, ₹400/- for female candidates and ₹300/- for third gender candidates. SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates will have to pay ₹400/-, female candidates will have to pay ₹300/- and third gender will have to pay ₹200/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.