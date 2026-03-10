WBJEE 2026: Registration begins for West Bengal JEE at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply here
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has started the registration process for WBJEE 2026 on March 10, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The last date to apply is April 5, 2026. The correction window will open on April 7 and will close on April 9, 2026. The admit card can be downloaded from May 15 to May 24, 2026.
The WBJEE examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper I will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. All questions will be Multiple-Choice questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be 3 question categories in each subject.
Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2026
WBJEE 2026: How to apply
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of WBJEE 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on WBJEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and your registration is done.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The general category candidates will have to pay ₹500/- for Male candidates, ₹400/- for female candidates and ₹300/- for third gender candidates. SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates will have to pay ₹400/-, female candidates will have to pay ₹300/- and third gender will have to pay ₹200/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More