WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 answer key out at wbpsc.gov.in, download link here

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. (Prelim) Examination 2023 can check the answer key through the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in. WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 answer key out, download link here (WBPSC)

The objection window will open on December 30 and will close on January 5, 2024. The official notice reads, “Answer keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination details of which are provided in the following Table is hereby published for information and guidance of candidates. They are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in and populating the relevant details between, 30.12.2023 and 05.01.2024. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to download WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 answer key

WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on the WBPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination was conducted on December 16, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBPSC.