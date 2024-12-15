Menu Explore
Where, how to download CTET December Answer Key 2024 when released

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2024 05:37 PM IST

CTET December Answer Key 2024 will be released on the official website of CBSE CTET. Know where, how to download the provisional key when out.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has not released the CTET December Answer Key 2024 yet. The CTET December examination was held on December 14, 2024, across the country at various exam centres, and the provisional answer key is expected next. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the answer key when it is released on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Where, how to download CTET December Answer Key 2024 when released
Where, how to download CTET December Answer Key 2024 when released

The CBSE CTET December examination was held for two papers- Paper II was held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

All questions in CTET was Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer was the most appropriate. The question paper was set in two languages- English and Hindi.

As per the information brochure, the answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s). Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.

CTET December Answer Key 2024: How to download

To download the CTET December answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET December Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

