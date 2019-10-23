Convocation for nine Rajasthan universities in December

education

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:58 IST

Convocation for nine universities of the state will be held in December, said a press release by the Governor house on Tuesday. As per the press release, Governor Kalraj Mishr said that no degree should be left pending in the University and the students should get it on time.

The convocation for Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer will be held on December 3, while that of the Jay Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur will be held on December 9. Convocations for Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University and Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya Universitywill be held on December 10, 16 and 18 respectively.

Convocation for RU and MS University will be held on December 19 and 21 respectively. For tribal university in Banswara and MP University will be held on December 22 and 23 respectively.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:58 IST