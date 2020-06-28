Coronavirus: AMU cancels remaining class 10, 12 board exams, check details

education

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:19 IST

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday cancelled that the leftover examination for class 10th and 12th. The decision has been taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cancellation of CBSE and ICSE board exams as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

The examinations for class 10 and 12 were scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to 9, 2020.

“The assessment scheme and other details to assess the performance of students in the cancelled examinations will be as decided by the Board of Secondary and Senior Secondary Education, Aligarh Muslim University,” reads the AMU’s official statement.

For latest updates and news, students are advised to visit the varsity’s official website.