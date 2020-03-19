Coronavirus: Haryana govt orders complete closure of schools till March 31

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:07 IST

In the wake of coronavirus disease scare in the country, the Haryana government has ordered complete closure of all the government and private schools in the state till March 31.

As per the orders issued by the office Principal Secretary to Haryana School Education Department- all the government as well as the private schools in the state to remain closed. “The teaching and non-teaching staff to perform the work related to evaluation or nay other work from home till further orders”, read the copy of the orders issued on Thursday afternoon.

The order came hours after the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) issued a notification to postpone the remaining exams of class 10 and 12 scheduled from March 19 to 31 and a fresh orders regarding re- scheduling of exams will be issued later.

Nearly 7.41 lakh students are enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams this time in the state. The press release stated that the remaining exams shall be rescheduled and informed accordingly.

Earlier, on March 13 the state government had declared holidays in the schools till March 31 but announced the board exams will be conducted as per the schedule. Even, the Haryana government had also ordered closure of all Anganwadis in the state till March 31. Kamlesh Dhanda, Haryana Woman and Child Development Minister, said that the decision was taken as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus in the state.