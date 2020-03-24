e-paper
Coronavirus: HRD directs JNVs to make available unoccupied hostels to district admins

According to Union Health Ministry, the number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 433 on Monday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

Mar 24, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. (HT Photo )
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. (HT Photo )
         

The HRD Ministry on Monday directed Navodaya schools in the country to make their unoccupied hostels available to respective district administration to be used as any kind of medical facility in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Assessing the current situation, I have advised Commissioner Navodaya Vidyalaya to make their hostels (where no students are staying) available for the respective District Administrations, aiding them to fight COVID-19,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) had last week announced advancing the summer break in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The schools are now closed from to March 21-May 21. JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools in every districts affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and operated by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry.



